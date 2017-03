Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet will perform one of ballet’s most beloved works, Swan Lake, with its lushly dramatic score performed live by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. We get to know Joshua Reynolds, who will be dancing the role of Baron Von Rothbart in this timeless classic.

Virginia Arts Festival

Swan Lake, March 31, April 1 & 2

Chrysler Hall

Tickets available at www.vafest.org and 757-282-2822

Presented by the Virginia Arts Festival.