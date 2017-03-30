‘American Pickers’ to film episodes in Virginia in May

VIRGINIA – Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz will return to Virginia to film episodes of the hit series American Pickers.

A spokesperson for the show says the two will travel throughout the state in May 2017.

American Pickers is a documentary series that focuses on antique “picking.” The show follows Mike and Frank as they hunt for valuable antique items.

Mike and Frank are looking for rare collections and items they’ve never seen before.

If you have something you think the Pickers would be interested in, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or leave a voicemail at 855-OLD-RUST.