Amber Alert suspect reportedly spotted in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they have received a report a man wanted in connection to the disappearance of Elizabeth Thomas has been spotted, according to WREG.

According to the report,Tad Cummins and Elizabeth were spotted at a gas station around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

The man who spotted them said he saw Cummins first but didn’t recognize him at first. He finally made the connection, he said, when he saw who he thought was Elizabeth.

The man took a picture of the individuals and the license plate of the car they were driving, then immediately called police.

Shortly after that, the Collierville police issued a Be On The Lookout, or a BOLO, for the two.

They were reportedly in a white truck with a ladder on the top.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the sighting.

They released a statement saying, “As we’ve previously indicated, dispatch traffic heard over the scanner should not be confused with confirmed sightings of these individuals. Again, at this time, there have been no substantiated sightings of either individual.”

Elizabeth was reported missing March 13 from Maury County. She was allegedly taken by a teacher over two weeks ago.

