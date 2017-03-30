A behind the scenes tour of Downtown Norfolk’s newest hotel

NORFOLK, Va. – There’s a new place to stay and play in Downtown Norfolk!

The Hilton Norfolk Main hotel has its Grand Opening on March 31.

The weekend starts with a free after-work party Friday night with craft cocktails, beer and appetizers.

Saturday night they’re hosting a Masquerade Ball featuring Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and performances by Cirque Productions in the Granby Ballroom at 10pm.

There will also be a matinee encore performance by the Cirque Productions group Sunday at 2pm.

To follow all The Main’s upcoming events, check out their Facebook page.

