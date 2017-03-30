91-year-old North Carolina woman goes ziplining for first time

Loved ones say she’s always had a reputation as the adventurous one in the group, but even her latest idea caught some of them by surprise.

Apparently there was one last thing on Betty LaGrange’s bucket list. She wanted to go ziplining.

“This is about the only thing that I know that is surprising that she did,” said Barbara Moak, LaGrange’s daughter.

LaGrange is 91 and lives at Cross Road Retirement Community in Asheboro.

“We had a speaker come in on Thursday and they were asking, ‘what’s something you always wanted to do,’ and I happened to be in the room, and she said, ‘I’ve always wanted to zip line,'” said Susanne Allen, the activity director at Cross Road Retirement Community.

Allen arranged for LaGrange to enjoy and afternoon at Richland Creek Zipline Canopy Tours.

“It was just awesome riding up there,” LaGrange said.

LaGrange went across multiple lines covering a good portion of the property.

“This is the oldest person we’ve had to zip line, so she has set a record for us,” said Wanda Cox, owner of Richland Creek Zipline Canopy Tours.

Some of LaGrange’s family members as well as people from the retirement community watched as she went on her adventure.

“A lot of people you see this age are walking around (…) with a cane or walker and I’m still going,” LaGrange said.

LaGrange asked if her latest adventure was the last thing on her bucket list.

“For now, until I think of something better,” she said.

Fulfilling LaGrange’s desire to zip line was part of the Dream Makers program at Cross Road Retirement Community.

LaGrange’s zip line adventure is the 50th “dream” the community has helped make happen.