2 children hit, killed by tractor-trailer while walking to bus stop in Buckingham County

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. – Two children were hit and killed by a tractor-trailer Thursday morning as they were walking to their bus stop in Buckingham County.

According to Virginia State Police, the two children were walking along Route 15 in Dillwyn when the tractor-trailer hit them.

Both children died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team and Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team are on scene assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.