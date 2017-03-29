× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies and much cooler

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing and cooler… Yesterday’s showers and storms have moved out and clouds will follow today. Expect a mix of clouds this morning with temperatures in the 50s. Sunshine will blend in through midday, with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 60s, near normal but about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will still be a bit breezy with north winds at 5 to 15 mph. Look for just a few clouds tonight with lows falling into the mid 40s.

Thursday will be our coolest day of the week. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs only in the mid 50s. We will fall into the 40s Thursday night. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s for Friday as our next chance for rain moves in. Expect showers and possible storms Friday, mainly for the afternoon and evening. A few showers will linger into early Saturday morning but most of the weekend looks dry. Highs will linger in the mid to upper 60s for the weekend and early next week.

Today: Clearing Skies, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Even Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 29th

1984 Coastal Storm: Tidal Flooding along Coastal Virginia, Southeast Virginia (2 day Period)

1991 F0 Tornado: Suffolk

1997 Severe Thunderstorm: Eastern Coastal, Southeast Virginia (Hail 0.75″-1.75″)

