× VDOT asks for public input on proposed road improvement projects

CHESAPEAKE, Va – Virginia Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne and the Virginia Department of Transportation want your input on future road improvement projects.

Secretary Layne and VDOT held a public meeting in Chesapeake Wednesday to hear comments on projects in Hampton Roads being recommended for Smart Scale funding.

Smart Scale allocates public dollars to road, highway, bicycle, pedestrian and public transportation projects using a scoring system to determine priority.

Layne says VDOT has around $1 billion in FY 2018 dollars to give out, but $9.5 billion in requests statewide.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board will vote on which projects to include in its six-year plan in June.