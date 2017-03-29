Tips for how to profit from spring cleaning on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Now that it’s spring cleaning season, you may be able to profit from your efforts. Consignment expert Linda Lightman, founder of ‘Linda’s Stuff,’ explains how technology can help us make money while clearing out our closets.
