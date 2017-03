Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The circus is in town and we has a special guest - Kristen Michelle Wilson, the first-ever female ringmaster in the 146-year history of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey.

Catch the circus for the last time in Hampton:

Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey

Circus XTREME

Mar 29, 2017 - Apr 02, 2017

Hampton, Virginia, Hampton Coliseum

Ringling.com