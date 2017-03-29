Republican lawmakers announce deal with N.C. governor over ‘bathroom bill’

RALEIGH, N.C. – Republicans in the North Carolina legislature made an announcement about the controversial ‘bathroom bill’ Wednesday night.

They announced an agreement had been reached with Governor Roy Cooper.

Lawmakers said they hope the agreement will lead to the repeal of House Bill 2.

A vote on the bill is expected Thursday morning – but there are no guarantees the bill will pass.

Specifics on the plan were not released during Wednesday night’s announcement.

The deal comes just hours before a deadline set by the NCAA to repeal the bill – or the state would not host any college sports championships through 2022.

Related:

A year ago, North Carolina passed America’s first bathroom bill

‘Bathroom bill’: NC could lose more NCAA events, sports group says