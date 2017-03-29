Man opens store to spend retirement money on others

A Texas man is using his retirement money to give back to others.

Manny Guajardo moved to Minnesota to open an inexpensive shop called Sophia’s Thrift Store to help others in the community.

Guajardo explains that any customer who enters his store with a referral from social services will be assisted and covered to whatever they need.

“Our motto is poverty knows no boundaries,” Guajardo says, “None of us get a salary out of this. It’s all done voluntarily. We figured with all that money, we can help a lot of people around here.”

Guajardo says the store’s profits are used to pay rent and utilities, but any remaining money is kept in his account to give back to those in need.