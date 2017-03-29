Live Now: House committee holds hearing on shortage of military pilots

The House Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel has scheduled a hearing for Wednesday to address a shortage in military pilots.

Scheduled as witnesses are:

Lieutenant General Mark A. Brilakis

Deputy Commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, United States Marine Corps

Deputy Commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, United States Marine Corps Vice Admiral Robert P. Burke

Chief of Naval Personnel, United States Navy

Chief of Naval Personnel, United States Navy Lieutenant General Gina M. Grosso

Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower and Personnel Services, United States Air Force

Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower and Personnel Services, United States Air Force Major General Erik C. Peterson

Director, Army Aviation, United States Army

Former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter said last year that the military is losing pilots to the private sector, creating a shortage.

The 2017 Index of U.S. Military Power says the Air Force has a shortage of 700 pilots and 4,000 maintainers.