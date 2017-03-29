× First Warning Traffic – Road work and delays for Wednesday

–

DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES

I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Thursday, Mar. 30 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure Monday through Friday, Mar. 27-31 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Mar. 31 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Apr. 3 at 5 a.m.

–

CHESAPEAKE ELBOW RD CLOSURE:

Elbow Rd between Butts Station and Centerville Tnpk starting Tuesday, March 28 at 8 a.m. through Saturday, April 1 at 5 p.m.

Utility work will require the closure of Elbow Rd between Butts Station Rd and Centerville Tnpk on Tuesday, March 28 starting at 8 a.m. through Saturday, April 1 in the evening. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

–

VIRGINIA BEACH:

PAVING WORK TO IMPACT NEIGHBORHOOD ENTRANCES ON HOLLAND ROAD CONNECTION PROJECT

Only one neighborhood entrance will be affected at a time

Paving work on the Holland Road Connection Project will result in impacts to some neighborhood entrances on Holland Road beginning Monday, March 20. The work will take place under flagging operations at each entrance and no detours will be used. Only one neighborhood entrance will be affected at a time. This work will last for three weeks as crews begin paving permanent roadway on the northbound lane of Holland Road from Dam Neck Road to Nimmo Parkway. All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions. . All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions.

The following neighborhood entrances will be impacted by flagging operations at separate times:

Parkside Green neighborhood on Saville Garden Way – Detour Saville Garden Way and Chestnut Oak Way connect via Berry Garden Way and English Oak Court.

Greenwood neighborhood on Chestnut Oak Way – Detour Saville Garden Way and Chestnut Oak Way connect via Berry Garden Way and English Oak Court.

Holland Oaks neighborhood on Sugar Maple Drive – Detour Sugar Maple Drive and Chestwood Drive connect via Bald Eagle Road.

Holland Pines neighborhood on Chestwood Drive – Detour Sugar Maple Drive and Chestwood Drive connect via Bald Eagle Road.

Motorists must follow the detour signs. Also, drivers are advised that the reduced 35 mph speed limit remains in effect throughout the work zone.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT March 26, 2017 through April 1, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County : Segment I: Single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Blvd (VA-105) west at the I-64 interchange for tree trimming work March 27-31, from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

I-64 east single-lane closure at Denbigh Boulevard March 27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Segment II: There will be single-lane closures on I-64 east and west between Camp Peary (exit 238) to Fort Eustis (exit 250) March 26-30, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning for installation of barrier walls and pavement marking.

Yorktown Road alternating-lane closures in both directions under I-64 for temporary widening, March 27-30, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. One lane in each direction will remain open. Jefferson Avenue west permanent right lane closure southbound under I-64 for temporary widening starting March 30. One lane will remain open. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions . Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

:

Route 17, George P. Coleman Bridge: Lanes will be closed in both directions for testing as follows. Drivers should expect delays and plan an alternate route if possible: March 31 from 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: I-664 southbound from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue: March 26 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. March 29-30 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. March 31-April 1 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Southbound at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: March 27-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: March 29-30 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664 Northbound, Chesapeake: Overnight off-ramp closures to Portsmouth Boulevard westbound as follows. A detour will be in place:

March 26-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Route 164 (Western Freeway) Eastbound, Portsmouth: Overnight single-lane closure and ramp closures as follows. Only one ramp will be closed at a time, and no ramp will be closed the entire night. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures:

Single-lane closure on Western Freeway eastbound March 26-31 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between I-664 and Towne Point Road. One lane will remain open at all times. Western Freeway off-ramp to Towne Point Road closed March 26 and March 30 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Western Freeway on-ramp to I-664 northbound closed March 26-27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 17 on-ramp to Western Freeway closed March 27-28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.



US-17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Southbound March 26, 29 and 30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures and alternating-lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Eastbound alternating-lane closures across all lanes March 26-29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. near Military Highway. Westbound alternating-lane closures across all lanes March 26-29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. near Norview Avenue. Westbound single-lane closure March 27-30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting near 4 th View Street and continuing until Bay Avenue.



I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Single-lane closures and alternating-lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closure eastbound March 26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Croaker and Lightfoot. Alternating-lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound March 29-30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Old Stage Road and Toano.

I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: March 30 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Runway Tunnel.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Single-lane closures as follows, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound March 27-31 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Westbound March 27-31 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

Route 31 (Jamestown Road), James City Count y: Alternating-lane closures have reduced traffic to one lane in both directions with flagging operations on Route 31 between the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry dock and Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway). March 26-31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 641 Northbound/Southbound, Isle of Wight County: Consecutive closure of all lanes as follows: All lanes closed in both directions until March 31. Detour along Collosse Road between Dardens Mill Road and Ballard Road.

