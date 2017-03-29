× First Warning Forecast: Tracking our next chance of showers and storms

Tracking our next chance of showers and storms….We’re going to dry out and cool down today and tomorrow, but more showers and storms are in our near future.

As we move through our Wednesday afternoon, expect gradual clearing skies. We’ll likely see more sunshine moving in from north to south. Overall, today should be dry for most of us. Highs will be in the lower 60s with north-northeast winds between 5 and 15 mph. Tonight, expect a few clouds, but bundle up! Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s.

On Thursday, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will only reach the mid 50s by afternoon, with breezy winds from the northeast between 10 and 15 mph.

By Friday, all eyes will be on our next cold front. That front will sweep through the area through the day on Friday, giving way to scattered showers and storms. Some of those storms could be strong and possibly severe. We’ll watch it closely. Highs are expected to rebound into the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few showers will likely linger into early Saturday, but most of the weekend looks dry. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s on Saturday. We’ll see highs in the mid 60s with sunshine on Sunday.

This Afternoon: Clouds. Then, Clearing Skies. Cooler and Breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Chilly. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Even Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (80%). Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1984 Coastal Storm: Tidal Flooding along Coastal Virginia, Southeast Virginia (2 day Period)

1991 F0 Tornado: Suffolk

1997 Severe Thunderstorm: Eastern Coastal, Southeast Virginia (Hail 0.75″-1.75″)

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.