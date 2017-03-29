Federal investigators issue subpoena to ODU in investigation into former Norfolk sheriff

NORFOLK, Va. – Federal investigators have issued a subpoena to Old Dominion University in the investigation in former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe.

On Wednesday, ODU confirmed to News 3 they were issued a subpoena by the FBI.

The university issued the following statement about the subpoena:

Old Dominion University has received a federal subpoena related to Bob McCabe’s interactions with the University and is fully cooperating with the request. To clear up any confusion related to the release of this information, the FBI requested that the subpoena not be disclosed so as not to impede their investigation. As always, the University acts with integrity and a strict adherence to the law. We hope this clarifies our actions. After receiving additional guidance from the assistant attorney generals assigned to ODU, the University is making the subpoena publicly available.

The subpoena requests information from January 2010 through the present. They are asking for documents related to ODU, McCabe and the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

They would like all contracts or agreements between the former Sheriff and security/law enforcement at ODU sporting events.

The document requests payments for expense reimbursements, gifts, campaign contributions or compensation for services.

They ask for all records of any items of value greater than $100 provided by or behalf of ODU such as airline travel to ODU sporting events, hotel expenses and commemorative ODU rings or other jewelry.

Back in early February, News 3 reported the Norfolk City Attorney received a subpoena for records along with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

The subpoena requests 18 different types of documents being requested by the U.S. Department of Justice ranging from contracts to requests for proposals.

According to the documents, investigators want information dating back to January 2004 relating to a contract the Norfolk City Jail had with Correct Care Solutions – a group that provides medical care to places like jails.

The document states federal investigators requested information about contracts the Sheriff’s Office had with the medical company which includes payments given to McCabe for gifts, campaign contributions and travel and entertainment reimbursements.

In addition, federal investigators requested documents related to the website 811marketplace.com, a program that offers people the opportunity to pay for meals for their loved ones while they are behind bars at the Norfolk Jail.

McCabe announced his retirement in December and has been keeping a low profile in recent months and not returning calls.

Previously, McCabe had been very outspoken and responsive to the media. News 3 reporter Margaret Kavanagh asked him months ago about allegations of corruption and he denied any wrong doing.

McCabe served as Sheriff for 23 years.

RELATED:

Company, executives donated to Bob McCabe’s mayoral campaign, records show

Subpoenas issued in criminal investigation against former Norfolk Sheriff, according to city officials

Longtime Norfolk sheriff retires, new sheriff takes over

Interim Norfolk Sheriff to be sworn in after after Bob McCabe announces retirement

Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe retiring for personal reasons, spokesperson says