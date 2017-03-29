Cat cafe coming to Norfolk announces even bigger location

NORFOLK, Va. – Catnip Cat Cafe is scheduled to open in Norfolk in May.

Originally the purrrfect cafe was going to be located in the Ghent area in a smaller space.

On Wednesday the business announced that they will be moving into a space that is twice the size of the original location.

The post said the lease was signed Wednesday and it is in the same area, just a different suite number.

For those who are not familiar with cat cafes, they are a space where cats live and people can visit them while enjoying a coffee and a snack.

Catnip Cat Cafe said they will partner with local rescue organizations and shelters for the cats and also for their expertise in making sure the cats are living happy, healthy lives at the cafe until they are adopted.

Here are several events that will be held at the cafe, according to their website:

Movie Night – Come watch a movie while hanging with the kitties

Yoga Sessions – Yoga with the ultimate yogis to really show you how to get in those awkward cat-like poses. Let the masters show you the proper technique for those crazy poses that cats do so effortlessly. Purrr-vana

Paint Night – Cat themed paint session while the kitties demand you only get their “good side”

Date Night – Spend time with your special someone with some furry special someones

Game Night – Get a group together and have some fun. Cat-opoly anyone?

Click here to visit Catnip’s website to learn more.