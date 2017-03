NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Admirals are postponing their March 29 game against the Atlanta Gladiators at the Norfolk Scope due to “unsafe playing conditions,” the team announced Wednesday.

“The decision was reached in conjunction with the ECHL with the best interest of safety in mind for players and officials,” officials said.

Fans holding tickets for Wednesday’s game can exchange them for another Admirals home game during the 2016-2017 season.

Exchanges can be made at the Scope box office.