× Flex those muscles! The Arm Wrestling Nationals return to Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. – The Sit-Down Arm Wrestling Nationals Tournament is back in Hampton Roads!

It’s the 50th anniversary of organized and sanctioned arm wrestling tournaments.

This year ‘Team Brutal’ presents the seated National Championship in conjunction with an arm wrestling reunion with special guest Bob O’Leary.

The tournament’s at the Body By D Gym and Fitness Center has competitors from all over the country.

Sit-down arm wrestling is a sport which relies on speed, style, and a tremendous amount of strength. Almost everyone has arm wrestled before, whether settling score or just having fun. Tournaments, however, follow strict rules about sportsmanlike conduct and technique.

Arm wrestling had a boost in popularity following the AMC show Game of Arms, a reality TV series which focused on the sport.

Wrestlers weigh in at 9 a.m. Saturday and matches start at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.