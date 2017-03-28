× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler, more sunshine by the afternoon

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking dry conditions overnight with patchy fog possible.

Mostly cloudy and drier conditions overnight as the cold front pushes east. Lows tonight in the mid 50s.

Some partial clearing as we head into Wednesday afternoon. It will be cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Expect dry and breezy conditions. Even cooler on Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures begin to warm up again on Friday, but looks like we have some rain and possibly some storms to go along with that.

A chance for showers early Saturday with drier conditions to follow. Highs in the mid and upper 60s. Dry and sunny on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Some patchy fog possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Clouds to start, more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.