Storm chasers killed in pursuit of tornado

Three storm chasers were killed chasing a tornado in Texas on Tuesday, authorities said.

The three were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash about 5 miles west of Spur, Texas, officials said.

A black Suburban carrying the three was traveling north on Farm to Market Road 1081 around 3:30 p.m. when it ran through a stop sign and collided with a Jeep traveling west on Farm to Market Road 2794, according to Sgt. John Gonzalez of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Lt. Bryan Witt of the DPS said the three were chasing a tornado in Dickens County at the time of the crash.

There was a confirmed tornado reported in Dickens County around the same time, according to CNN Weather.

Spur is nearly 70 miles east of Lubbock, Texas.