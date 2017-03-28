× One man dead after overnight shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

At 1:59 a.m. emergency dispatch received a call about shots fired in the area of Quash Street and Foley Street.

When officers arrived on scene they located a male suffering a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on scene by Hampton Division Fire and Rescue.

At this time police do not have any suspect(s) in this case.

If you have any information you are asked to call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.