NFL votes to dump the jump

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Norfolk native Kam Chancellor helped make the move famous. Now, the move is history.

Citing safety concerns, Tuesday at the annual league meeting, the NFL voted unanimously to prohibit the “leaper” block attempt on field goal and extra point plays.

“I don’t think it’s about athleticism, I think it’s about a safety issue,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said – speaking about the rule change. “If you land on somebody’s neck or back or something or land on your head – it’s a safety rule.”

Playing rule proposal “2a” was submitted by Philadelphia. The league will adopt the policy for the 2017 season.