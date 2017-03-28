Man injured jumping from window to escape Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man was injured jumping from a window to escape a fire in a Chesapeake home on Tuesday morning.

Chesapeake Fire Department crews were dispatched to the two-story home in the 700 block of Shell Road at 9:25 a.m.

The fire was under control at 9:42 a.m.

One of the residents jumped from a window and injured his leg. However, the home did not sustain any major damage and the occupants of the home were not displaced.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.