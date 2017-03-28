× Langley Speedway gears up for opening weekend

Hampton, Va. – Langley Speedway is ready to reopen this weekend after a 15 month closure.

April 1st weekend will see six different races as the track welcomes racing back to Hampton.

The track closed at the end of the 2015 racing season after disagreements over property ownership.

One of the oldest tracks in the country, Langley Speedway had been open for 65 years.

Gates open at 2pm on Saturday with Mason Brown band and The Shiners performing in the fan zone at 5pm.

Races start at 7pm with pre-race ceremonies starting at 6:30pm.

Here’s the opening weekend race schedule:

Late Model 100

Super Street 40

Super Truck 25

Legends 25

Bandolero 15

Races run Saturday night from 7 to 11. Tickets are $12 for adults, military and seniors are $10, kids 6-12 are $7 and a family 4-pack is $30.