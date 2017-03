Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLOUCESTER, Va. - The Daffodil Festival is a celebration of spring and a Gloucester County tradition since 1987. We learn about these pretty flowers and get the dirt on everything to do April 1-2.

31st Annual Gloucester Daffodil Festival

Saturday, April 1 - Sunday, April 2

Main Street - Gloucester, Virginia

daffodilfestivalva.org