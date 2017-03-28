Family of teen hit by train grateful for neighbor who might have saved his life

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The family of a teen hit by a train on Monday says they are extremely grateful for a man who just happened to be outside.

His aunt, Regina Cropper, says her nephew made a lot of progress on Tuesday at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The teen is walking and he is in good spirits.

She owes a lot of that to Michael Polovina.

“He was encouraging my nephew the entire time,” she tells News 3.

Polovina was sitting outside on his porch in the Chesapeake Village Mobile Home Park around 3 p.m. on Monday.

“You certainly don’t question when certain things happen but yeah, I was supposed to be there,” he says. “The Lord works in mysterious ways.”

His home backs up to train tracks, divided by a fence.

He says he heard a CSX train repeatedly blaring its home, which is unusual, then he saw it stop, followed by a teen yelling for help.

Polovina says he called 911 and then used the training that he learned from Boy Scouts of America and volunteering as an EMT to help tend to the teen’s foot.

During that time, he just spoke to him.

“I found out he likes basketball, so we talked about things, the NCAA tournament,” says Polovina. “I was just keeping his mind and also keeping him conscious, I was extremely worried about him passing out and going into shock.”

Polovina says the teen told him he was just walking and all of the sudden, the train came up.

He says he was surprisingly calm.

“I told him for the strength he showed during what we went through yesterday, together, that he can do anything with his life.”

“We just want to say thank you,” says Cropper. “This incident could have ended up entirely different if he wouldn’t have reacted so swiftly.”

Cropper nominated Polovina for a People Taking Action Award.

News 3 presented the award to him on Tuesday, much to his surprise.

“I am deeply, deeply humbled,” he says. “I was just being a human being.”