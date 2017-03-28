Child abuse and neglect fatalities remained high in Hampton Roads for 2016

NORFOLK, Va. – The number of children in Hampton Roads who died as a result of child abuse and neglect remained high in 2016 when compared to the rest of Virginia.

That is the findings of the Eastern Region Child Fatality Review Team in their new report “Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities in Hampton Roads – FY 2016 Report” released Tuesday.

According to the team, the number of deaths has remained high compared to the rest of the state, which is particularly true for sleep related deaths.

The numbers for fiscal year 2016 follow national trending and do not show much improvement.

The team reports that every death can provide a lesson about how such fatalities can be prevented.

The Eastern Region team has collected statistics for the past 20 years and compiled data to educate the public about child fatalities and their prevention.