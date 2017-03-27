Virginia Beach man, child injured when gun discharges during cleaning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two people, including a child, were injured Sunday night when a gun accidentally discharged during cleaning.

Virginia Beach Police say they were notified just after 9:30 p.m. that several people had been shot.

Officers arrived to find 50-year-old Matthew Michael Stevenson had a non-life threatening gunshot wound. A juvenile between the ages of 7 and 12 had also been shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators say Stevenson was inside his home cleaning his gun when it accidentally discharged. The single round hit Stevenson and the child. Both of their injuries are non-life threatening.

Stevenson was arrested and charged with one count of reckless handling of a firearm.