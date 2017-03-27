THE 100 new episode, Wednesday 3/29 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“God Complex” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

JAHA FINDS A LEAD — After a disappointing discovery, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Abby (Paige Turco) question how far they’re willing to go. Meanwhile, Jaha (Isaiah Washington) finds a lead to the mysterious Second Dawn. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Zach McGowan and Henry Ian Cusick also star. Omar Madha directed the episode written by Lauren Muir (#408). Original airdate 3/29/2017.