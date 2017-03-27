Single-vehicle crash causes traffic issues on Warwick Boulevard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning at Beechmont Road and Warwick Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle had to be extricated, police say.

Calls reporting the crash came in at 9:49 a.m.

Police say the driver of the car hit several unoccupied vehicles in the Midas parking lot before flipping over and coming to a rest on the driver’s side.

The extent of the driver’s injuries are unknown at this time.

All northbound traffic on Warwick Boulevard is stopped.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.