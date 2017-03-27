× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm today, Storms tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm start to the week… Expect temperatures in the mid 50s this morning and warming into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. Watch out for a few areas of fog this morning, especially for the northern sections of the Eastern Shore. We will see a mix of party to mostly cloudy skies today with isolated showers possible as a cold front skims by to our west. We will keep the mix of clouds and isolated showers for tonight with lows only falling into the mid 50s.

Another cold front will push through on Tuesday, increasing our chances for rain and storms. We could see some sun tomorrow morning but overall mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will build in for tomorrow afternoon and evening. We will likely see several rounds of rain with strong to severe storms possible. It will be warm again tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s.

Skies will clear out on Wednesday as cooler air moves in. Highs will drop into the mid 60s on Wednesday and the upper 50s on Thursday. Another round of rain and possible storms is set to move in for Friday.

Today: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 27th

1947 Winter Storm: 6.3″ – Richmond

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.