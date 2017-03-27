Magician David Blaine to perform at Chrysler Hall

NORFOLK, Va. – Magician, illusionist and stunt artist David Blaine will perform at Norfolk’s Chrysler Hall in July as part of his first-ever North American tour.

Blaine’s performance in Norfolk is scheduled for Sunday, July 9. It’s one of 40 stops on the tour produced by Live Nation.

Over the last two decades, Blaine’s nine primetime specials have seen him being buried alive in New York City for a week, encased inside a six-ton block of ice for three days, survived standing atop a 100ft tall pillar in Bryant Park for 36 hours without a safety net, endured 44 days inside a transparent box in London on nothing but water, and had over one million volts discharged at him continuously for 72 hours from seven Tesla coils.

Blaine also spent one week submerged in a sphere-shaped aquarium at Lincoln Center, before breaking the world record for breath holding live on the Oprah Winfrey show where he held his breath for over 17 minutes. As well as performing to audiences of over 20,000 in arenas around the world, since graduating high school he has performed intimately for every sitting U.S President including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, as well as other international leaders and prominent figures such as Bill Gates, Henry Kissinger, Michael Bloomberg, Stephen Hawking and Muhammad Ali, among others.

Blaine’s one-man show brings his unique brand of entertainment, promising to be an unforgettable interactive experience that both shocks and amuses. An experiment in and of itself, the tour will evolve as it moves across the country as Blaine continues to push the limits and attempt new feats for the first time live in front of his audiences.

No two shows will be exactly the same, and tickets go on sale Friday, March 31st at 10 a.m. at the Scope box office, charge by phone 800-745-3000, LiveNation.com and on the Live Nation app.