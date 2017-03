NORFOLK, Va. – A loaded gun was found in a student’s book bag at Booker T. Washington High School on Monday.

A Norfolk Public Schools official said the gun was found during searches of late arriving students.

The student ran out of the building and was taken into custody by Norfolk Police.

Charges are pending and an investigation is underway, the official said.

The gun was never used to threaten students.

Parents were notified of the incident, click here to read the letter they received.