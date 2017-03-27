Kushner, Senate investigators to meet in wake of Russian ambassador meetings

One of President Donald Trump’s closest advisers, son-in-law Jared Kushner, has volunteered to testify before senators investigating ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, because of his role in arranging meetings between top campaign advisers and Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak

Sources on the Senate Intelligence Committee confirmed to CNN Monday that Kushner is expected to speak with them, though the exact timing has not been set.

“Throughout the campaign and transition, Jared Kushner served as the official primary point of contact with foreign governments and officials. Given this role, he has volunteered to speak with (Senate Intelligence) Chairman (Richard) Burr’s Committee, but has not yet received confirmation,” a White House spokesperson told CNN.

The New York Times first reported Monday that Kushner was wanted for questioning because of his role in arranging meetings between campaign advisers and Kislyak, along with other foreign leaders. The Times reported that Kushner himself had an undisclosed meeting with Sergey N. Gorkov, the head of Russia’s economic development bank, at the insistence of Kislyak.

White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks said last week that Kushner only met once with Kislyak.

“Jared’s only meeting with Ambassador Kislyak took place during the transition, as has been reported. He met hundreds of people on the campaign and may have shaken the Ambassador’s hand prior to an April 2016 speech on foreign policy by the President,” Hicks told CNN last Wednesday.

A White House official later confirmed Monday that Kushner did meet with Gorkov and that one Kushner’s aides had a meeting with Kislyak in place of Kushner.