Kicked-in doors, car break-ins cause Chesapeake neighbors to take action against burglars

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Kicked in doors and rummaged through cars have been the reality for some residents in the Marsh Pointe Estates neighborhood over the last few months.

“I’m just surprised that they have the nerve to come into this neighborhood and kick in doors, in broad daylight!” said resident Orlando Mitchell. “I’m like good Lord!”

In the last month, News 3 found at least 3 reported breaking and enterings, and a rash of car break-ins in the neighborhood and nearby area.

Neighbors say police are patrolling more frequently, but they say it is happening during the wrong hours. Neighbors say the breaking and enterings are happening while people are at work during the day, and the car break-ins happen at night while residents are asleep.

“I have told the officer that was patrolling in the morning time to see if they can start patrolling this area from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm instead,” Mitchell told News 3’s Merris Badcock.

“The word of mouth is [police are looking for] a black Altima with four individuals riding in it, so that is what everybody is looking out for right now.”

Neighbors say the break-ins started last summer, when thieves started taking things out of vehicles. However, neighbors claim thieves have recently taken things to the next level, and are now kicking in doors to get inside people’s homes.

“There have been times that actual windows have been broken,” said Brandon Jones, a neighbor who lived a few doors down from the most recent victim. “This is the first time I’ve heard about an actual door getting kicked in.”

Jones says his car was broken into twice in the last six months.

“It looks like the people were looking for something. They threw stuff all over the place, and left my wallet in the backyard,”

Jones says they also went through his father’s vehicle, and noted that both vehicles were locked both times the incident happened.

Mitchell has not been a victim of theft in his neighborhood, but he is campaigning for residents to do one important thing to help themselves.

“They need to change their habits. That is one of the things that these thieves are looking at.”

For example, Mitchell suggests carpooling to school or work so cars can be left in driveways. He says the more a thief thinks you are home, it is less likely they will rob you.