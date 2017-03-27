Julianne Hough talks about her journey with endometriosis on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Endometriosis is a serious disease that affects an estimated 1 in 10 women, but despite being one of the most common gynecologic disorders in America, there is a lack of awareness and prioritization of endometriosis as an important women’s health issue.

Now, for the first time dancer and actress Julianne Hough is speaking in depth about her journey with endometriosis and its effects on her life.

For more information and educational resources, including an endometriosis checklist and symptoms tracker, please visit www.MeinEndo.com.