First Warning Forecast: Warm with a chance of thunderstorms

Warm with a chance of thunderstorms….We’re tracking warm weather today and tomorrow, but it will come with a price for some of us. A cold front brings a chance of storms on Tuesday.

As we move through our Monday afternoon, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine across the viewing area. A couple of isolated showers are possible. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s. Tonight, a few isolated showers are possible. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A little patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

On Tuesday, a cold front will push in from the west, giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Best storm chances will arrive by afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe, with high winds and hail being the primary threats. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

We’ll start our Wednesday with clouds, then more sunshine will move in through the day. Highs will cool into the lower 60s. Temperatures will only reach the mid 50s by Thursday afternoon. Then, we’re back in the 60s with rain in the forecast for Friday.

This Afternoon: Clouds and Sun. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: S/SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Clouds and Sun. PM Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. A Little Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1947 Winter Storm: 6.3″ – Richmond

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

