First Warning Forecast: Warm start to the week, highs in the 70s

Partly cloudy skies overnight, with lows in the low and mid 50s. Dense areas of fog overnight and tomorrow morning for the Eastern Shore. Give yourself some extra time if you are traveling. A slight chance for a passing shower, otherwise expect dry conditions.

A mostly dry and warm day on tap for Monday. A 20 percent chance for a passing shower, otherwise, partly cloudy. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s as winds switch around to the southwest.

Better chances to see rain and maybe even a few storms on Tuesday as a frontal system moves through. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. Temperatures will dip into the 60s Wednesday through Saturday. Conditions look dry and sunny for Wednesday and Thursday. Another chance for showers on Friday.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low and mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy. A slight chance for a passing shower (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Monday night: A slight chance for a shower (20%). Lows in the mid and upper 50s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

