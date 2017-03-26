Snake finds new home at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island

MANTEO, N.C. – Sssssay hello to the newest addition to the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island!

A young eastern diamondback rattlesnake is now sharing a space with a timber rattlesnake in the Seven Rivers Gallery. The Seven Rivers Gallery highlights wildlife found in and around the Albemarle Sound, including snakes, alligators, fish, frogs and turtles.

The eastern diamondback is one of three species of rattlesnakes native to North Carolina. It’s usually found in the southeast part of the state.

The juvenile rattle snake is only a few feet long…for now. Diamondbacks commonly grow up to be about eight feet long in adulthood.