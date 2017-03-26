× Man killed after being hit by a car in Portsmouth Sunday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian in the 1000 block of London Boulevard.

Officials tell News 3 this happened Sunday night just after 10 p.m.

Authorities say a man was struck by a woman driving a dark Hyundai; she stayed on scene after the incident.

The man died on the scene.

Portions of London Boulevard were closed because of the incident, but have since been reopened.

