How donating your used mascara wands can help animals in need

SKYLAND, N.C. – Mascara wands are typically used for lengthening your lashes, but did you know they could help wildlife?

Animal Wildlife Refuge co-founder Savannah Trantham says mascara wands are perfect for removing fly eggs and larvae from the fur of animals.

Trantham created a Facebook post calling on makeup users everywhere to donate their old mascara wands. The post garnered national attention and as of Sunday has received nearly 60 shares.

“They work great because the bristles are so close together,” Tranthum said.

To donate, simply clean off the wands in hot soapy water and send them to: