First Warning Forecast: Onshore winds will give us a range of temperatures today

More clouds today. We’ll have onshore winds which will make temperatures a bit cooler than Saturday, depending on where you live. Temperatures will range from the lower 60s, to the low 70s. There is a slight chance for a spotty, quick shower. Keeping it at a 20 percent chance. Most people will be rain-free. Same story heading into Monday. Mostly dry with just a 20 percent chance for a spotty shower. Better chances to see rain and maybe even a few storms on Tuesday as a frontal system moves through. Highs in the 70s. Temperatures will dip into the 60s Wednesday through Saturday. Conditions look dry and sunny for Wednesday and Thursday. Another chance for showers and storms on Friday.

Sunday: More clouds than sunshine. Late day spotty shower possible (20%). Highs in the low 60s to lower 70s depending on your location. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy. A slight chance for a spotty shower (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

