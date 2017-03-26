Cincinnati nightclub shooting: One killed, 14 injured

One person was killed and at least 14 others injured in a nightclub shooting early Sunday morning in Cincinnati.

Several of the shooting victims are undergoing surgery, Cincinnati Police Sgt. Eric Franz told CNN. Police do not have any suspects in custody, but are interviewing witnesses.

Franz initially said “multiple shooters” were involved.

Cincinnati Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate later said there was “only one reported shooter.”

While the motive is unclear, there’s no reason to suspect terrorism at this point, he said.

Four officers outside

Cameo Night Club, in the city’s East End area, hires police officers for extra security. Two officers were stationed at the hip-hop club’s entrance and another two in the parking lot, Franz said.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, someone heard the club’s DJ call for security, then shots rang out, CNN affiliate WLWT reported.

“It was just a lot of chaos, obviously, when the shots went off,” Cincinnati Police Department Capt. Kimberly Williams said. “People (were) just trying to get out of harm’s way.”

‘Long night’

Neudigate told the affiliate that several victims have life-threatening injuries.

“We are in the middle of a very horrific situation that occurred at the nightclub with multiple victims,” Neudigate said. “It’s going to be a long night for our homicide units to investigate.”

Neudigate described it as a “chaotic crime scene,” and said they are looking for witnesses, many of whom took off when the shooting started.

“Many of the witnesses fled, but everyone that we can identify is being interviewed,” he said.

Some of the injured drove themselves to area hospitals, police said.

Club has had “challenges in the past’

Cameo nightclub allows admission to anyone over the age of 18 on Friday nights.

Saturday nights are 21 and above and promoted as “grown and sexy” night.

Cameo has had several issues in the past, WLWT reported.

“We are aware of it. It has had some challenges in the past,” Neudigate said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is helping Cincinnati police with this investigation.

“Saddened to learn about last night’s shooting in Cincinnati,” Ohio Gov. John Kasich tweeted at 8 a.m. “Our prayers are with the victims and families of all of those involved.

“I’ve instructed our administration to offer any assistance the state can provide.”