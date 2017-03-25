Police arrest Suffolk woman accused of stabbing man in torso

SUFFOLK, Va. – Sonya Stevenson, 36, has been arrested after a 41-year-old man was stabbed in the torso.

Police responded to the incident late Friday evening at a home in 300 Pleasant Street.

A call came in just before 11:30 p.m. about a man who had been stabbed in the torso. The victim received emergency treatment at the scene before being airlifted by a helicopter to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police say Stevenson knew the victim. She was arrested on charges of aggravated malicious wounding and shoot, cut, stab or wound.

She is being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.