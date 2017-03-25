Man dressed as ‘The Joker,’ carrying sword arrested in Virginia

WINCHESTER, Va. – The Winchester Police Department arrested a man dressed as “The Joker,” a fictional supervillain featured in Batman comics and movies.

On Friday around 2 p.m., police received several calls regarding a suspicious man walking around the city wearing face paint, a black cape and carrying a sword. Police say they received several similar reports over the last week.

Jeremy Putman, 31, was charged with wearing a mask in public, a class six felony that is punishable with up to five years in jail.

He is being held at Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.

Officers do not believe there are any additional suspects.