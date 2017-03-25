Hampton Animal Control receives reports of coyotes in city

HAMPTON, Va. – Coyotes have been spotted in the City of Hampton, Hampton Police tweeted Friday.

Coyotes have been spotted in the City of Hampton. Animal control officer Sarah Jenkins details what to do if you see any. pic.twitter.com/RN2IhX5g5A — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) March 24, 2017

“We definitely do have coyotes in this area,” said Hampton Animal Control Officer Sarah Jenkins. “There’s not a large population, but we do have a population.”

Officer Jenkins says residents will probably see one or two coyotes together but it’s rare to see a full pack of four or five coyotes.

“Most of the time they’re not going to bother you,” Jenkins said.

Hampton Animal Control advises people to keep an eye on their pets, especially if they’re small in size, because they can be considered prey to coyotes.

If you see a coyote in your area that appears sick and injured, call Hampton Animal Control at 757-727-6111. If the animal does not seem injured, call the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (804) 367-1000.