First Warning Forecast: Highs soar to the 70s for Saturday

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a nice warm up for the weekend!

As we head into tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Now the weather everyone has been waiting for! Highs will warm to the mid 70s on Saturday. It will be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the southwest. These winds will help to warm temperatures.

Another warm day for Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. We could wake up to a little patchy fog. A slight chance for a late-day shower as a cold front approaches from the west. Most areas however, will stay dry. Rain chances increase for Monday and Tuesday. We may even have to deal with a few thunderstorms for Tuesday. Heading into Wednesday and Thursday, you can expect some drier and cooler conditions with highs back into the 60s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A bit breezy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Much warmer and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: More clouds than sunshine. Late day spotty shower possible (20%). Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

