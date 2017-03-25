Shutdown 757 Football holds free football and cheer camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - On one of the prettiest days of 2017, youth camp season has arrived in Hampton Roads. The Shutdown 757 Football organization held their annual youth football and cheer camp at Denbigh High.

The camp was led by Denbigh High alum and Arizona Cardinals safety Antoine Bethea and former Hampton Crabber and retired NFL lineman Elton Brown. "It feels good," Bethea said about being back in the area. "Just to see the young men and women come out here and enjoy themselves."

Hundreds of area kids got a chance to learn from some of the area and NFL's best. Former Warwick standout and New Orleans Saints cornerback B.W. Webb and Philadelphia Eagles receiver Torrey Smith were also in attendance to help with the camp.