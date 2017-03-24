We welcome and alligator and a skink from the VA Living Museum to spend some time on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - To some, reptiles are strange and frightening creatures, but others say they are just misunderstood. With two special visitors, a baby alligator and a blue-tongued skink, we get a preview of "Reptiles: Bizarre & Beautiful," at The Virginia Living Museum.

Visitors will experience a wide variety of native and exotic reptiles from all corners of the world on display and in live animal programs. From their fascinating features, vibrant colors and intricate patterns to their unique abilities, reptiles truly are bizarre and beautiful.

Reptiles: Bizarre & Beautiful – A weekend of native and exotic reptiles from around the world.

March 25-26

http://thevlm.org/events/reptiles-bizarre-beautiful/

Wolf to Woof: The Story of Dogs

Through May 14

http://thevlm.org/events/museum-events/wolf-to-woof-the-story-of-dogs/



Presented by

The Virginia Living Museum

thevlm.org